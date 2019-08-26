rural entrepreneurship

Why Remote Work Can Help Bridge the Hiring Gap, Especially for Rural Professionals

Working and hiring remotely can improve the economy and make a difference in people's lives.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Remote Work Can Help Bridge the Hiring Gap, Especially for Rural Professionals
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
CEO & Founder of FlexJobs
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The current job market tilts heavily in the job seeker’s favor, with a historically low unemployment rate, more open jobs than professionals to fill them, and more people quitting their jobs than any time in the last 17 years.

However, most of the good news for job seekers is in urban and suburban areas. Rural employment has unfortunately failed to recover as quickly or as well as urban employment since the recession.

One impactful solution to help bring jobs to rural areas is remote work. Remote work can narrow the rural-urban employment gap by providing high-quality, reliable work for people who don’t live close to economic hubs. Because there are job opportunities with remote options in almost all professional career fields, it can be a win three times over:

  1. Combining a huge pool of eager, ready, and qualified local workers
  2. Putting them in economically depressed rural communities
  3. Helping employers that need more talent.

Not only do these jobs help the person getting employed, but they can also help lift their families and their communities out of economic stagnation.

Companies finding qualified, loyal workers

In this job seeker’s market, businesses are often missing an untapped resource: qualified, loyal workers who just happen to live in rural areas. With remote work, companies can tap into unexpected and otherwise difficult to reach talent pools.

For example, rural eastern Kentucky’s unemployment rate is double that of the closest urban areas thanks to the once-dominant, now-shrinking coal industry, but remote work can help reverse the trend. 

People use remote work to lift themselves up

We interviewed several residents of eastern Kentucky to find out how having a remote job has impacted their lives

“My husband and I both have college degrees,” Jennifer of Jackson County, Kentucky says. “But there’s not enough money to go around, not enough jobs to go around. It looked pretty gloomy for a while.” Because of her remote job as a teacher for VIPKID, Jennifer says she’s paid off credit cards they used to live off. “It’s great to be making a change and to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Maria from Harlan County says remote work completely changed her circumstances. “Just a year ago, I was in the projects taking care of my mom,” she says. She now works as a customer service representative for Concentrix, “and I just bought a piece of land and I’m building a home. In a year. It’s changed my life.”

Bringing employment and hope to communities

Remote work can restore opportunity to economically depressed areas, gives employers new sources of talent in a tight job market, and helps families and communities begin anew. It’s also a well-suited solution to “a unique set of geographic and economic challenges,” says Michael Cornett, the director of Teleworks USA, which has helped over 1,000 eastern Kentucky residents find remote work. “These numbers represent an estimated $25 million in annual wages being brought into the region strictly via remote-work job opportunities.”

Remote work holds huge promise for rural residents, companies, and communities. However, more needs to be done. A key piece of this puzzle is high-speed internet, still not ubiquitous in rural areas. Initiatives like AT&T AirGig, the Rural Broadband Association, and Kentucky SOAR are working to bring broadband internet access to rural areas and small towns.

Even so, remote work’s rural success so far shows employers that in this competitive job market, leveraging remote workers is a smart choice. It also inspires fellow rural residents and their communities through meaningful work and economic stability.

Remote work offers a triple-win:

  1. Companies connect with qualified, loyal workers.
  2. Workers find jobs and lift themselves out of under- or unemployment.
  3. Entire economically depressed areas are hoisted up in a modern and sustainable way.

Eastern Kentucky resident Maria puts it perfectly: “Work is something you do, and not somewhere you go. It totally changed the way I saw things. I’m really excited about it. I’m looking forward to great things.”

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Broadband

Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities

Small Business Heroes

20 Business Ideas for Stay-at-Home Parents

Young Millionaires

Meet 16 Teen Founders Who Are Building Big Businesses -- and Making Big Money