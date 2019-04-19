My Queue

Real Estate

Learn How to Make Smarter Real Estate Investments

These expert-led classes guide you through the maze of real estate investments.
Learn How to Make Smarter Real Estate Investments
Image credit: Alturas Homes
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An intelligently chosen, diverse portfolio can ease many of your startup woes. Having a variety of investments in stocks, bonds, hedge funds and more can grow your wealth, creating a safety cushion of finances you can turn to if your new venture hits a rough patch. Keeping your portfolio diverse also lowers your overall risk: if there’s a dip in one market, you can rely on your other investments to keep your finances afloat.

Real estate is a fascinating and lucrative route to explore when you’re creating a solid portfolio. If you haven’t dipped a toe in the real estate pool before, you’ll need some help making smart decisions. The Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle has you covered.

These five can’t-miss courses kick off with the Pre-Investing Course covers vital information you’ll need to know before you dive in and make your first investment. You’ll learn how to evaluate residential and commercial real estate properties, identifying and mitigating risks for safer investments with higher payouts.

With Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis, you use detailed case studies to learn how the pros evaluate commercial deals across a wide range of asset types. In Fundamentals of Real Estate Analysis, you’ll cover flips and flops, rental properties and other opportunities to make your portfolio shine.

Next, you’ll discover how to analyze wholesale deals. Wholesaling is best for entrepreneurs who are hunting for a short-term investing strategy. You find a distressed home (one that’s mired in disrepair with a motivated seller), then place it under contract. After you’ve determined what repairs the property needs and put together a team of professionals, you’ll find a buyer (preferably another investor or contractor) to purchase the home.

This bundle’s wholesaling class teaches you how to analyze these deals from top to bottom, providing you with a custom calculator to help you determine the After Repair Value so you can get the cut you deserve from the sale.

If you choose to take a partner along with you in your real estate adventure, the bundle’s waterfall class will help you figure out how to fairly divide your profits among partners who did different types and amounts of work. The Waterfall Distribution Framework makes sure everyone gets their fair share.

You can grow and diversify your investment portfolio right now with The Real Estate Investment Master Class Bundle for only $29.

