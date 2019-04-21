Keep Your Browsing Data Private With This VPN

Surfshark VPN is a lightning-fast security tool for your startup's electronics.

April 21, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re crunching numbers on your laptop at a coffee shop or spending a late night putting together a deck on your desktop, you rely on your devices to work together and say in sync. Unfortunately, there are plenty of malicious parties, advertisers and even your own ISP trying to slip into your gadgets and snag your browsing history, or grab your info with malware. A Virtual Private Network like Surfshark VPN can make that unsecured Wi-Fi network at your favorite lunch spot safe again.

VPNs protect your data by sending all of your information through an encrypted tunnel, so unsecured Wi-Fi networks become perfectly safe for all of your business needs. Most VPNs eat up some speed as they protect you, but Surfshark helps you browse securely with unlimited data over 500+ torrent-friendly servers.

You can sidestep geo-restrictions while traveling (so you can still access sites like Facebook in countries like China), mitigate risks with a kill-switch that turns off the internet if your VPN loses its connection. Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature also blocks ads, trackers, and malware while you browse, and the company’s strict no-logging policy will never track the sites you visit.

A one-year subscription to Surfshark VPN usually costs $145, but right now you can protect all of your business devices with a single subscription for only $39 (73 percent off).