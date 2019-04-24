My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

SEO Tools

Drive Your Website Up the Search Rankings With These SEO Tools

Gain insider info and land on Google's front page with these keyword programs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Drive Your Website Up the Search Rankings With These SEO Tools
Image credit: Burst
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

No matter how original your small business idea is, you’re going to have competitors in multiple verticals. To stand out, you’ll need to claw your way to Google’s front page — but you can’t do that without some SEO and keyword know-how. These tools will help you untangle the complexities of SEO and keyword selection, so you can get your business in front of the right customers.

RankStat: Lifetime Subscription - $59

This tool gives you insider insight into your competitors’ online marketing strategies. RankStat allows you to find keywords that any domain or URL is ranking for in Google. This lets you see which competitors are leaving you in the dust, and which ones you’re outpacing.

RankStat’s user-friendly tools help you design an SEO strategy that works. You can conduct in-depth research in multiple languages and filter results by search volume and cost per click. You can even build your own smart filters that clue you in on organic and paid keywords.

KeywordFox: Lifetime Subscription - $59

You won’t need to blindly select keywords with this innovative tool. KeywordFox is the first and only web tool that can estimate real traffic for a specific keyword. Their unique algorithm uses Google statistics to determine how many impressions can be obtained for a certain keyword. Thanks to comprehensive insights on search volume and competition level, you’ll create effective SEO roadmaps that lead your customers straight to your website.

Keyword Pro SEO Bundle: Lifetime Subscription - $59

Combine the power of RankStat with the clever insights of KeywordFox in this cost-effective bundle. You’ll gain lifetime access to both of these top SEO tools and use AI-assisted keyword research to leapfrog your way onto Google’s front page.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

SEO Tools

7 Best SEO Tools to Help You Rank Higher in Google

SEO Tools

3 Digital Tools to Go One Up on Your Competition

SEO Tools

The Top 3 Tools You Should Use for Technical SEO Audits