How to Make Money With Your Blog and Increase Engagement

Discover how to create a captivating blog converts clicks into sales.

April 25, 2019 2 min read

There are plenty of ways to inform the masses about your startup. Social media strategies, Google keyword campaigns, and word-of-mouth marketing are all essential tools that help you get interested customers to your website. But if you want to keep those eyes on your page, you’re going to need fascinating content.

Blogging is an inexpensive way to inform your demographic about your offerings and keep your website in good standing with Google. However, you can’t just type any old thing into your CMS and expect users to keep coming back. Blogging to Sell Your Products with Megan Auman shows you how to create a bulletproof blogging strategy.

Megan Auman is an entrepreneur and metalsmith who used blogging to help sell her statement necklaces, earrings and bracelets online. Her steel and silver pieces are now sold in stores across the US, and on her popular website. In this class, Auman walks you through her process for creating a successful blog.

Her 26 lectures will help you choose the right platform for your blog, write engaging posts in less than 60 minutes and boost your Google ranking with SEO blogging techniques. You’ll discover how to promote your blog in a way that encourages sharing across the web, helping you gain traction with consumers who might not see your site otherwise.

