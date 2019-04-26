These Personalized Planners Can Help You Streamline Your Life

The 'Evo Flow System Planner' tailors your daily to-dos to your brain type.

April 26, 2019

When you’re working on your latest, greatest new project, it’s easy to lose track of the small but necessary details. Digital and paper planners are at the ready when you’re launching a new initiative, but their formulaic design doesn’t work for everyone.

The EVO Flow System Planner is an Indiegogo success that’s tailored to your brain type. Simply take their Brain Type Analysis, discover your strengths and select the corresponding planner. EVO breaks your results into four brain types.

1. The Alchemist

Do you thrive on asking “what if,” and hashing out your theoretical concepts in the real world? That means you’re an Alchemist. This brain type relies on interactions with other people to test out their ideas. Alchemists are future-focused, and they love considering all of the possibilities their ideas could unlock.

Alchemists can introduce structure to their projects and work with practical details, but too much of that can bog them down and sap their energy. Luckily, the Alchemist planner will help you keep track of the nitty-gritty so you can focus on the big picture.

2. The Explorer

Explorers also prefer dealing with and learning from real-world scenarios. They’re very in touch with their five senses, and they benefit from being fully engaged in the present moment. They learn best from experience — if they give a new idea a shot and it flops, they dust themselves off and jump right back in.

Explorers can read between the lines and understand intuitive nuances of a situation, but that element tends to empty their gas tank. The Explorer planner can help you see the big picture without wearing you down.

3. The Oracle

If your work style involves taking a theoretical concept and letting it bake in your mind until it’s ready for the world to see, you’re an Oracle. You probably bounce between the past, the present and the future as necessary. They consider all three-time frames when they’re rolling out a new idea.

Oracles enjoy spending time outside of the office in nature, but it’s easy for them to feel drained if they’re expected to be fully present at all times. The Oracle planner will help you organize your thoughts for future success that takes the past and present into consideration.

4. The Architect

Details, details, details. The Architect is all about mapping out steps from Point A to Point B — their linear style plays well with projects that involve a lot of important, small details. They look for patterns in the past to decide on smart moves for the future. They also spend a lot of time working on their concepts before sharing them with anyone.

Architects enjoy talking about their ideas, but they become exhausted when it comes at the expense of actually getting something done. The Alchemist planner helps you jot down ideas to work on later.

