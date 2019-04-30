20 Things for Less Than $20 That Every Aspiring Entrepreneur Should Have

You can afford success all day, every day, with these must-haves.

Being an entrepreneur has a lot of benefits: you only answer to yourself, you can create your own schedule and you can take pride in every idea you get off the ground. However, entrepreneurship has hidden costs that 9-to-5ers don’t have to deal with.

The biggest issue? You have to pay for all of your own supplies. Planners, electronics, pens and business cards all come out of your own pocket. Luckily, there are affordable solutions to your problems. Check out these budget-friendly solutions that every aspiring entrepreneur should have.

1. Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Spending long days at the computer is a must when you’re launching a new product or service, but it’s not easy on your eyes. These blue light blocking glasses can help you maintain the longer hours you need to work without eye strain or headaches.

2. Aibocn Power Bank 10,000mAh External Battery Charger

You’re reliant on your cell phone for communicating with investors, keeping up with your calendar and mastering your project management tools. Thanks to this powerful portable battery, you’ll never have to worry about missing a vital message after your phone dies.

3. Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook

Sometimes good old fashioned pen-and-paper notebooks are best when it comes to remembering what’s important. This Moleskine notebook is ideal for jotting down notes during meetings.

4. Magnetic White Board

When ideas are flying around during team brainstorming sessions, you’ll need a way to jot down everyone’s thoughts. This magnetic whiteboard helps you develop ideas visually, both with and without your team.

5. Uni-Ball Jetstream Retractable Ball Point Pens

Pens are an office must-have — and they’re one of the first supplies to go missing. Keep these affordable pens nearby and stop frantically searching for something to write with when genius strikes.

6. Plixio Memory Foam Seat Cushion

Working out the kinks in your new endeavor means a lot of time sitting at a computer. Get more done without lower back pain with this top-rated memory foam seat cushion.

7. Anker Fast Wireless Charger

You need to see your notifications when you’re on the go, but you can’t keep up if your battery is getting low. This lightning-fast wireless charger will keep your battery at 100% so you don’t miss a single notification.

8. Vistaprint Business Cards

It’s essential to always have your contact info at hand when you’re out networking. Affordable cards from Vistaprint guarantee you’ll always have your info at hand.

9. Hand Grip Stress Accessory

Once you’ve launched your first prototype and you’re feeling the heat, you’re bound to start getting stressed. Manage that stress (and perfect your handshake) with this grip strength exerciser.

10. Mpow Pro Trucker Bluetooth Headset/Cell Phone Headset

This headset is built for clear, convenient chatting so you can close sales and multitask at the same time. It’s inexpensive enough to buy more for your coworkers if you start getting an influx of calls, too.

11. Blue Bottle Coffee

Coffee is an entrepreneur’s best friend. Blue Bottle Coffee adds premium blends like Bella Donovan, Alma Viva, and New Orleans Iced to your morning mix.

12. Foam Roller

Driving around to new locales and spending long nights toiling away at your laptop can leave your back aching. A foam roller will break up knots and roll out your muscles after a long day’s work.

13. Simple Modern Water Vacuum Flask

If you want to be working at 100% capacity, you’ve got to stay hydrated. These affordable double-walled, vacuum-insulated flasks keep your favorite beverage cold or hot for hours on end.

14. Velocifire NK01 Wireless Mechanical Number Pad

Long spreadsheets won’t be a chore when you add an old-school number pad. Forecast earnings, calculate payroll and more with this wireless numerical keypad.

15. AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand

Being an entrepreneur sounds flashy, but some days you need to work from your bed. This ventilated laptop stand will keep you cool and collected while you complete decks, spreadsheets and more.

16. TESSAN Portable 2 Outlet Travel Power Strip with 3 USB Ports Desktop Charging Station

You need more than a charged smartphone to conquer your day. At home or on the go, this portable power strip will keep all of your devices charged, from smartphone to tablet.

17. Bluetooth Headphones Waterproof Wireless Sport Earphones

What you do outside of the office is just as important as what you do at your desk. Exercise reduces stress and improves your focus. Plus, it sounds a lot better through these wireless headphones.

18. Password Manager

Keeping your passwords secure at the dawn of your new business is vital. This business password manager can onboard tens or tens of thousands of employees, manages what everyone sees and shares, and secures everything from bank passwords to internal documents.

19. Self Inking Rubber Stamp

A customziable rubber stamp is an item that most small business owners don't realize they until it's too late. Whether you need to stamp your compan'y address on boxes or official letters, this rubber stamp is a great way to cut down on time.

20. Casio Digital Watch

Don't let this basic Casio Watch fool you. For entrepreneurs always on the go, this watch is perfect because it's durable, water-resistant, and able to track different time zones.