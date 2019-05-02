This Platform Streamlines Your Customer Management

Show your customers how much you care with HelpCrunch Customer Platform.

May 2, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Providing an innovative, useful product or service is the first step to capturing your target customers’ attention. However, once they’ve interacted with your business a few times, they may need customer service to resolve an issue or answer a question.

Stellar customer service is what separates good startups from great startups. If you’ve got a small staff (or if you’re flying solo), you’ll need trustworthy software to help you create a positive customer experience. HelpCrunch Customer Platform is an all-in-one toolset for engaging with customers, increasing sales and improving support.

HelpCrunch is a smart platform that can help you convert website visitors into sales. Live chat is essential for meeting modern customer service goals, and HelpCrunch sets you up with your own live chat for up-to-the-minute customer solutions. You can even use its in-app messenger to talk to customers who are browsing your products. The messenger helps you onboard users, engage with your clientele, and increase conversions across your entire funnel.

This platform also helps you send automated chat and email messages to the right people at the right time. Looking for gorgeous email newsletters? HelpCrunch has you covered. You can create captivating newsletter content and fully automate your campaigns through the platform as well.

HelpCrunch’s Smart Help Desk does the heavy lifting for you, so you can solve problems for your customers up to five times faster. You can even respond to customers when you’re on the go, thanks to this platform’s reliable mobile app.

This customer platform goes above and beyond standard customer service options with lightning fast messaging, effective email marketing and customer retention tools. A lifetime standard subscription to HelpCrunch Customer Platform right now you can provide a better customer service experience for only $59.