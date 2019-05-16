My Queue

Turn Any Webpage into Actionable Data With 'Agenty'

Unlike similar services that offer restrictions on how and when you can obtain a website's most valuable data, Agenty Web Scraping lets you scrape without limits.
Turn Any Webpage into Actionable Data With 'Agenty'
When it comes to virtually every industry on Earth, data is king. This is especially true for Internet-based marketing research that relies on massive troves of user-specific data in order to attract new customers and innovate new products.

Agenty Web Scraping is a service that allows you to quickly and easily turn any web page into fully actionable data without having to write a single line of code, and right now you can land 1-year of unlimited access for 85 percent off at just $49.

Unlike similar services that offer restrictions on how and when you can obtain a website’s most valuable data, Agenty Web Scraping lets you scrape without limits.

Used by a wide range of professionals in different fields, Agenty Web Scraping is a SaaS platform that utilizes easy-to-follow commands in order to get you the data you need in a flash—without having to rely on complex coding or foreign command structures.

You’ll be able to point-and-click different areas of a website in order to obtain all the data you need for any purpose, convert any website into API, and schedule a wide range of integration features that make it easy to obtain new data in the future.

There are also several built-in post-processing functions, and you’ll be able to automatically download images, PDFs, and more.

Quickly scrape any website’s most valuable data with a 1-year subscription to Agenty Web Scraping for just $49—85 percent off for a limited time.

