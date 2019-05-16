Turn Any Webpage into Actionable Data With 'Agenty'

Unlike similar services that offer restrictions on how and when you can obtain a website's most valuable data, Agenty Web Scraping lets you scrape without limits.

May 16, 2019 2 min read

When it comes to virtually every industry on Earth, data is king. This is especially true for Internet-based marketing research that relies on massive troves of user-specific data in order to attract new customers and innovate new products.

Agenty Web Scraping is a service that allows you to quickly and easily turn any web page into fully actionable data without having to write a single line of code, and right now you can land 1-year of unlimited access for 85 percent off at just $49.

Unlike similar services that offer restrictions on how and when you can obtain a website’s most valuable data, Agenty Web Scraping lets you scrape without limits.

Used by a wide range of professionals in different fields, Agenty Web Scraping is a SaaS platform that utilizes easy-to-follow commands in order to get you the data you need in a flash—without having to rely on complex coding or foreign command structures.

You’ll be able to point-and-click different areas of a website in order to obtain all the data you need for any purpose, convert any website into API, and schedule a wide range of integration features that make it easy to obtain new data in the future.

There are also several built-in post-processing functions, and you’ll be able to automatically download images, PDFs, and more.

Quickly scrape any website’s most valuable data with a 1-year subscription to Agenty Web Scraping for just $49—85 percent off for a limited time.