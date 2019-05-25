My Queue

Smart Home

This Robot Vacuum Cleans Your House While You're At Work

The ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner wipes your floors clean while you're busy doing more important things.
This Robot Vacuum Cleans Your House While You're At Work
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Clutter is one of the 12 most distracting environmental challenges you’ll face while you’re at work. It’s distracting and pulls you away from the task at hand. However, if you’re an entrepreneur, the lines between your home and your workplace can blur. You might have to add hours at home to finish polishing up your new business plan, and returning to a messy house adds extra stress that you don’t need. The ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner gets your floors sparkling well before you return from work.

This zippy vacuum uses Smart NAVI technology to scan and map your home, determining the most efficient cleaning path and storing it in its memory. You can schedule cleanings or watch the Deebot’s progress from your smartphone — you don’t even need to be home to program it.

If there’s a part of your house that needs cleaning that the Deebot can’t reach, you can grab the included canister vacuum to zap any stray crumbs or dust bunnies. It snaps effortlessly into the Deebot’s charging station, so you’ll always have your robotic vacuum and your handheld vac charged up and ready to go.

The ECOVACS Deebot Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Canister Vacuum station usually costs $799, but right now this two-in-one robot vacuum system is on sale for just $288.15 (63 percent off) with limited time promo code: WEEKEND15. 

