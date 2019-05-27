Get a Fresh Start Every Day With This Cozy Mattress

The Yaasa ONE Mattress is the perfect solution to sleepless nights.

If you live for 75 years, you spend roughly 25 of those years asleep — but that number is probably lower if you’re a self-driven entrepreneur. The unique demands of the startup lifestyle can lead to late nights, early mornings and tossing and turning. Yaasa’s ONE Mattress is an affordable upgrade from your current bed.

This mattress combines the classic support of a classic pocket coil mattress with the modern comfort of infinity foam. You’ll sink into its cloudlike upper and enjoy contoured support after long days at the office. It’s comfortable for any sleeping position, and you can use it on any surface without a box spring or even a base.

Many memory foam mattresses trap heat, and you’ll wind up waking up throughout the night in a sweaty mess. The Yaasa ONE uses cooling foam to help you fall asleep and comfortably stay asleep. It’s available in sizes from Twin to California King, and they all cost less than $1,000.

