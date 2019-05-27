My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Sleep

Get a Fresh Start Every Day With This Cozy Mattress

The Yaasa ONE Mattress is the perfect solution to sleepless nights.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Get a Fresh Start Every Day With This Cozy Mattress
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you live for 75 years, you spend roughly 25 of those years asleep — but that number is probably lower if you’re a self-driven entrepreneur. The unique demands of the startup lifestyle can lead to late nights, early mornings and tossing and turning. Yaasa’s ONE Mattress is an affordable upgrade from your current bed.

This mattress combines the classic support of a classic pocket coil mattress with the modern comfort of infinity foam. You’ll sink into its cloudlike upper and enjoy contoured support after long days at the office. It’s comfortable for any sleeping position, and you can use it on any surface without a box spring or even a base.

Many memory foam mattresses trap heat, and you’ll wind up waking up throughout the night in a sweaty mess. The Yaasa ONE uses cooling foam to help you fall asleep and comfortably stay asleep. It’s available in sizes from Twin to California King, and they all cost less than $1,000.

Take advantage of this limited time offer on one of these Yaasa ONE Mattresses: 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sleep

Do You Have Trouble Sleeping? If So, This Might Help.

Sleep

10 Sleep Hacks to Ensure Eight Glorious Hours of Shut-Eye

Sleep

Too Much Sleep Can Kill You, Scientists Say