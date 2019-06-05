My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Copywriting

Learn How to Craft Copy That Sells

Grab your audience more effectively with The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn How to Craft Copy That Sells
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Great writing is at the core of any marketing plan. Whether you’re writing product descriptions for your company’s site, typing up an amazing social media post or crafting your landing page, you need concise writing that grabs your audience’s attention. The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle covers everything you need to know about quality copywriting.

In just eight courses, you can take your copywriting from “meh” to “wow.” You’ll learn the essentials of writing SEO-friendly writing, then take a peek inside the copywriter mentality learn copywriting essentials in just three hours.

If you’re looking to dive into copywriting as a lucrative side gig, this bundle has classes for that too. Modern Copywriting teaches you how to create writing that sells in 2019, and How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business dives into marketing, getting your first clients and setting up your portfolio website.

For a limited time, The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is marked down to $39 (96% off).

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copywriting

Launch a Lucrative Career in Copywriting for Less Than $20

Copywriting

Don't Have a Degree in Advertising? Here's How Anyone Can Write Copy That Sells.

Copywriting

7 Steps to Becoming a Professional Copywriter