My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th

For now, flights run from Lower Manhattan to Kennedy Airport.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Copter's $200 Flights Launch in NYC on July 9th
Image credit: Eloi_Omella | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Uber's autonomous flying taxis aren't ready to take flight yet, but according to a report in the New York Times, it will offer air transit starting July 9th. Uber Copter will be available in New York City first, to Uber Rewards members who've obtained Platinum and Diamond status. Unsurprisingly, the rides will have dynamic pricing that changes based on demand, but the average ride will cost between $200 and $225, according to Uber Elevate's Nikhil Goel.

However, unlike Uber's car service, it has a predetermined route that runs between a location near the Staten Island Ferry in Manhattan and Kennedy Airport with a flight time of about eight minutes. Uber hasn't publicly announced the service itself, but according to the article, flights will have space for up to five passengers (don't expect to bring along much baggage) with two pilots, all operated by the Heliflite charter service.

The service is also... short, by anyone's imagination. According to Uber, it's the company's first "multi-modal" option, where this eight-minute helicopter flight is connected to taxi rides each side.

Update 06/06/2019 6:35AM ET: Engadget added a statement from the head of Uber Elevate, Eric Allison:

"Uber Copter offers the first real demonstration of the Elevate experience. We've built Uber Copter to provide us with insight and real-world experience as we continue to lay the foundation for Uber Air. This is Uber's first multi-modal option, integrating an 8-minute helicopter flight with an Uber trip on both ends with a single tap of a button. Uber Rewards Platinum and Diamond members will get the first opportunity to try this new fast and seamless way to get between Manhattan and JFK."

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'

Uber

Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.

Uber

Uber Has Confidentially Filed to Go Public