My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber

Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne

Uber also considered Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Tokyo and Sydney.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Uber Will Test Its Flying Taxis in Melbourne
Image credit: Bell (one of Uber's flying taxi partners) via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Uber has chosen the third test city to join Dallas and Los Angeles for its flying taxi trials: Melbourne, Australia. The third location was supposed to be Dubai, but negotiations fell through and prompted the company to look for another site for trials outside the U.S. Uber considered Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paris, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Tokyo and Sydney. In the end, Melbourne won.

Susan Anderson, Uber's Regional General Manager for Australia, New Zealand and North Asia, told Reuters that it's because the Australian government "adopted a forward-looking approach to ridesharing and future transport technology." Melbourne, in particular, has a "unique demographic and geospatial factors, and culture of innovation and technology" that make it perfect for the trials.

The ride-hailing service plans to start testing UberAir's electric vertical-take-off-and-landing vehicles in 2020, three years before the service's expected launch. Melbourne's test flights will take passengers from one of the Westfield shopping centers to the city's main international airport. That's a 12-mile journey that typically takes 25 minutes or so by car -- with a flying taxi, it'll only take 10 minutes. Passengers will be able to book flights through the Uber app like any other ride for prices comparable to UberX's, though they have to be cool with making their way to and from landing pads called "Skyports."

Uber is currently working with a number of companies to design its flying vehicles. It also working with NASA to create an air traffic control system to manage its flying taxi fleet.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Uber

Uber Will Deactivate Riders With Low Ratings

Uber

Avoid Chatty Drivers With Uber Black 'Quiet Mode'

Uber

Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.