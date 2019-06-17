American Airlines Adds Wi-Fi to Its Entire Domestic Fleet

Your next flight with American Airlines will include access to the internet, as long as you don't mind paying for it.

June 17, 2019 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



If your next flight is with American Airlines, it's guaranteed you'll be offered internet access as the airline has rolled out satellite-based broadband and Wi-Fi to its entire mainline narrowbody fleet.

As TechCrunch reports, over 700 aircraft made up of Boeing 737, Airbus A319, and Airbus A320 aircraft flying on domestic routes will now offer internet access. American Airlines has upgraded them all with either Gogo 2Ku or ViaSat KA satellite-based broadband Wi-Fi. The service includes access to 12 live streamed TV channels.

The expanded service covers both U.S. and international flights, but it isn't being offered with a free tier (unless you're an Apple Music subscriber). The cost depends on how much access time you want and when you decide to purchase a pass. If you pre-purchase an all-day pass it costs $16, where as an all-flight pass purchased in-flights costs $19. There's also two-hour and four-hour passes available in-flight for $12 and $17 respectively. The pre-purchased pass is the most cost effective, especially if you have a long or multiple flights on the same day.

The introduction of Wi-Fi internet access across its entire fleet has taken American Airlines a couple of years, but the upgrades haven't finished yet. The next goal is to offer a power outlet for every seat of the mainline fleet, meaning you can work or play all flight while charging your device.

The seat-back entertainment systems are also disappearing and will be replaced with tablet/phone holders as everyone does bring their own device with them now. If you don't, American will carry some tablets just in case you need to borrow one for the flight (for a fee).