This Program Makes Building a Responsive Website Easier

You have a great idea for a business - now it's time to make sure people know about it.

June 27, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're starting a new business or you're simply revamping an existing one, there's no denying that creating a killer online presence is key to its success. That's why it's so important that your start-up's landing page is memorable, easy to navigate, and ultimately brings you business. But if paying for a pricey web designer isn't in your budget, programs like Startup 3 show you how to become a master of the art all on your own.

Even if you've never designed a website in your life, Startup 3 gives you the tools necessary to build a great-looking website with utmost efficiency. With the program, you'll be faced with 24 code-free demo blocks to choose from at no additional cost. You'll get to play around with fonts, colors, and layouts that match up perfectly with your business's overall brand. And if you're having trouble coming up with a vision yourself, you'll have access to a "magic button" that quite literally shuffles different design combinations for you that you can adopt or simply use as inspiration.

But beyond the site's landing page, you'll get to explore different frameworks, curating a unique path for visitors to take each time they visit your site. You'll be able to build business-building features like call-to-action buttons and can optimize the site to be accessed easily via mobile.

Don't risk hiring an expensive web developer who doesn't get your vision and opt for a more personal approach with a 1-year subscription to Startup 3! Learn everything you need to build a dynamite website for your start-up, all for just $19.99.