Score Career Advice From an Award-Winning Venture Capitalist

June 26, 2019 2 min read

Whether you're seeking a better understanding of risk management when it comes to investments or you're starting your own business, this Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle is the next best thing to a degree in finance. Featuring Chris Haroun, a successful hedge fund founder, Colombia MBA graduate, and award-winning professor, this learning bundle boasts nearly 50 hours of in-depth financial training you'll find nowhere else.

Wondering what exactly The Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle entails? First up, is The Complete Financial Analyst Training & Investing Course consisting of over 22 hours of invaluable content. In this initial course, you'll learn the basics of financial analyzation from how to build financial models and advanced Excel sheets to studying how to pitch long and short ideas to portfolio managers.

After understanding the basics, you can venture over to the bundle's Complete Job, Interview, Resume, LinkedIn & Networking Guide, where you'll not only learn to build the perfect resume, but you'll also have access to 12 hours of content and 250 lectures by man who knows this stuff best: award-winning professor and TEDx Talk speaker, Chris Haroun. Over the remaining three courses in the bundle, you'll explore how to build a comprehensive business plan (which provides you with over 50 templates), get the skinny on 101 things they don't typically teach you in business school, and a course Calhoun claims is an "entire MBA in one course"! Pretty impressive stuff for never having to step foot into a classroom, isn't it?

Individually, these courses can add up to somewhere around $1,000. But for a limited time, you can have access to The Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle Ft. Chris Haroun with nearly 50 hours of content and hundreds of lessons for a mere $28.99 — you don't have to be a financial expert to know that's an incredible investment.