My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Delivery

7-Eleven Now Delivers to Parks and Beaches

The 7NOW delivery app allows your order to be delivered to public locations including parks, beaches, sports fields and entertainment venues.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
7-Eleven Now Delivers to Parks and Beaches
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven really wants you to use its 7NOW smartphone app to buy some snacks or groceries and have them delivered. So much so that those deliveries can now be made to public locations that don't have a traditional address.

If you're sitting in a park, on a beach, at a sports field, or some other public entertainment venue in the US, chances are good 7-Eleven will now deliver to you. The store chain has setup thousands of 7NOW Pins, which cover the most popular public destinations and allow you to get a Slurpee or a Big Gulp delivered to them within 30 minutes.

Gurmeet Singh, 7-Eleven chief digital, information and marketing officer, explained, "Our mission is to redefine convenience by becoming a customer obsessed, digitally enabled company ... 7NOW Pins makes convenience more convenient, by keeping customers in the moment, whether at a game, in the park or enjoying the sun on the beach. Our customers asked for it and we are delivering!"

To entice you to try the app, the first three deliveries are completely free as long as you place your trio of orders within the first 30 days of signing up. Over 3,000 items can be delivered including the chain's famous drinks, pizza, ice cream, mobile gadgets, and even alcohol depending on your location and age. In total, 27 metro areas are covered including Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Norfolk, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa, Virginia Beach and Washington DC.

If you'd like to give the public delivery service a go, or just want the app a tap away for a hot summer's day in the park, it's available for iOS and Android devices. Just be aware that ordering pizza and beer while watching a game or relaxing on a hot beach is likely to be far too convenient and enjoyable to do just once.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Delivery

Segway Is Getting Into Autonomous Deliveries

Delivery

What Happened When Elon Musk Couldn't Ship a Car to His Buyer in Time

Delivery

We Tried This Vegan Startup's Taco Meal Delivery Kit. Here's What We Thought.