My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

PepsiCo

Pepsico Says It Will Reduce Its Plastic Use, Including Putting Aquafina in Cans

The company is one of the world's worst plastic polluters.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pepsico Says It Will Reduce Its Plastic Use, Including Putting Aquafina in Cans
Image credit: Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
2 min read

Pepsico announced yesterday several initiatives to reduce the amount of plastic it uses for its beverages.

The food giant, with a market cap of around $184.35 billion, said that next year, its Lifewtr brand will be packaged in 100 percent recycled PET (a form of plastic that's easier to recycle), Bubly sparkling water will no longer be sold in plastic bottles and Aquafina will be available in aluminum cans at food service outlets -- the format will be tested in retail as well. Pepsi claims that these moves will eliminate more than 8,000 metric tons of virgin plastic and approximately 11,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Related: The Company That Created Robot Pizza Trucks Is Now Pushing to Solve the Global Issue of Plastic Pollution

Environmental activist organization Greenpeace found in a 2018 investigation that Pepsico, along with Coca-Cola and Nestlé, were the worst plastic polluters worldwide.

Pepsico, which in a press release says it is one of the largest users of recycled PET in the world, has set a goal to "make 100 percent of its packaging recyclable, compostable or biodegradable and use 25 percent recycled plastic content in all its plastic packaging" by 2025.

The move comes at a time when the plastic pollution crisis has choked our oceans and filled landfills around the world. Ocean Conservancy estimates that every year "8 million metric tons of plastics enter our ocean on top of the estimated 150 million metric tons that currently circulate our marine environments."

Much of this plastic will take hundreds of years to break down.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)

3 Things To Know

Indra Nooyi to Step Down as Pepsi's CEO. 3 Things to Know Today.

Radicals & Visionaries

How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant