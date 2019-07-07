Back Up Your Whole Team's Work With Cloud Storage

Zoolz Cloud Backup has enough space for up to five users and five servers.

July 7, 2019 1 min read

Cloud servers are the new go-to for businesses of all shapes and sizes. They keep your hard work safe, facilitate better team collaboration and let you access whatever you need from anywhere.

However, choosing a cloud service to trust is tricky when there are so many options out there. Zoolz Cloud Backup is an affordable, simple and secure option for your growing business.

Zoolz offers a whopping one terabyte of cloud storage. That’s up to 200,000 five-minute songs, 310,000 pictures or 500 hours worth of movies. Since there’s so much storage space, this deal is excellent for entrepreneurs seeking a massive cloud option that they can use as an ultimate emergency backup.

You can store your most important files on multiple devices across five servers with Zoolz. You can grant access for up to five users, so your upper management team will always have access to what they need.

Secure your company’s data with a full terabyte of cloud backup with multiuser access from Zoolz right now for just $89.