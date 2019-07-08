My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon Workers Are Planning a Strike for One of Its Busiest Shopping Days of the Year

Amazon workers at one of its fulfillment centers in Minnesota are planning to strike for six hours during Amazon Prime Day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Amazon Workers Are Planning a Strike for One of Its Busiest Shopping Days of the Year
Image credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble via BI
An Amazon warehouse in the UK.
Editorial Intern
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A group of Amazon workers is planning to strike during one of its busiest shopping days.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, employees at its fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota, will be striking for six hours on July 15, the first day of Amazon's annual Prime Day sales bonanza. This year sales will stretch over a 48-hour period.

"Amazon is going to be telling one story about itself, which is they can ship a Kindle to your house in one day, isn't that wonderful," William Stolz, one of the Shakopee employees organizing the strike, told Bloomberg.

He continued: "We want to take the opportunity to talk about what it takes to make that work happen and put pressure on Amazon to protect us and provide safe, reliable jobs."

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Amazon has come under increased scrutiny for the working conditions at its warehouses as employees race to meet the e-commerce giant's speedy shipping promises, especially during the holidays and other busy shopping periods.

This has provoked different worker protests in the past. Last year, over Black Friday, thousands of workers across Europe protested against working conditions.

And it's not only warehouse workers that are taking action. According to Bloomberg, white-collar workers are also joining the Minnesota protest to fight for more workers to be taken from temporary to permanent positions.

"We're both fighting for a livable future," Weston Fribley, an Amazon software engineer from Seattle who is making the trip to Minnesota this week, told Bloomberg.

Amazon's Minnesota warehouses have become the focus of worker activism in recent months. In May, three women from a Minnesota warehouse filed a federal complaint against Amazon, alleging that they faced racial and religious discrimination while working there and calling for an investigation.

In the complaint, they said that they feared taking time off to pray, fast, or go to the bathroom. They said white workers were promoted over East African and Muslim Somali workers and given better jobs.

An Amazon spokesman declined to comment on the specifics of the complaint but said diversity and inclusion were "central to our business and company culture" and workers could "pray whenever they choose." He added: "Prayer breaks less than 20 minutes are paid, and associates are welcome to request an unpaid prayer break for over 20 minutes for which productivity expectations would be adjusted."

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago

Amazon

How Amazon Prime Day Can Bring in Prime Sales for Your Business

Amazon

5 Higher-Level Optimizations You Can Make to Drive Better Amazon Ad Performance