My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Tesla Drops Standard Range Option for Model S and Model X, Raising Base Prices

The cheapest option is now Long Range, which received a price drop, but still ends up costing more than the Standard Range models did by a few thousand dollars.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Drops Standard Range Option for Model S and Model X, Raising Base Prices
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

There's both good and bad news if you're planning to buy a Tesla in the near future. The good news is, the Model X and Model S you buy will travel further between charges, but the bad news is, that's only because Tesla has dropped the Standard Range option from its line-up.

Until now, the cheapest Model S cost $75,000, while the cheapest Model X was $81,000. As Reuters reports, with the Standard Range option gone, the Long Range becomes the entry level option on both vehicles. Even with an also-announced price cut, the Model S now costs $79,990 and the Model X $84,990.

As to why this change has been implemented, Tesla explained, "To make purchasing our vehicles even simpler, we are standardizing our global vehicle lineup and streamlining the number of trim packages offered for Model S, Model X and Model 3 ... We are also adjusting our pricing in order to continue to improve affordability for customers."

The price adjustments extend to the Model 3, which now costs $38,990.

You may remember back in March the Standard Range Model S quietly disappeared from Tesla's website. It seems today's news is just confirmation that the Standard Range option is definitely gone, and gone forever.

With the changes in place, the Model S is now available in just two configurations: Long Range and Performance. Long Range gets you a car with a 370 mile range, 155mph top speed, and 0-60 time of 3.7 seconds. The Performance option drops the range to 345 miles, but increases the top speed to 163mph and the 0-60 time falls to just 2.4 seconds. It does cost $99,990, though.

The same is true for the Model X, with its Long Range model offering a 325 mile range, 155mph top speed, and 4.4 second 0-60 time. The Performance option drops the range to 305 miles, ups the top speed to 163mph, and the 0-60 time falls to just 2.7 seconds. It costs $104,990.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla's Former Head of Production Joins Competitor Lucid Motors

Tesla

Parked Tesla Burst Into Flames Due to Battery Module Fault

Tesla

Autopilot Was Engaged During Fatal Tesla Crash