Digital Marketing

Learn to Grow Traffic and Drive Revenue as a Digital Marketing Expert

Bring your marketing skills into the modern digital space.
Learn to Grow Traffic and Drive Revenue as a Digital Marketing Expert
Image credit: John Schnobrich
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Digital marketing is more powerful than ever. From your Gmail account to your social media feeds, brands are using every digital platform possible to not just engage, but convert customers. And let us tell you -- it works. The amount of money you can make on these platforms is through the roof.

So how do you get in on this digital marketing goldmine? With the help of this Silicon Valley Digital Marketer Bundle.

Individual or business, this 11-course learning bundle will help you bring your marketing skills into the modern digital space. You'll take a deep dive into all the major social media tools and platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and LinkedIn, then touch on the basics of writing copy that gets results. A MailChimp 101 course will show you how to automate and personalize your email marketing campaigns, while a Google Adwords course will lead you step by step through using the powerful platform.

With all the hours you spend online, why not dive deep into how it can earn you money? After 60 hours of expert training, you'll know how to turn those likes and follows into cold hard cash. Plus, you'll have lifetime access to every course, so you can go through the content as many times as you want.

Normally, the Silicon Valley Digital Marketer Bundle would cost you $1,633, but you can save a whopping 97 percent and pick up all 11 courses for just $35 right now.

