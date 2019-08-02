My Queue

Cloud Storage

Get Cloud Storage at a Fraction of the Price of Dropbox

This service keeps your files safely in the cloud for less.
Get Cloud Storage at a Fraction of the Price of Dropbox
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Your professional life is built on the data you store on your hard drive — but that’s a risky basket to put all of your eggs in. Physical hard drives are only as good as their casing, and that can be damaged by a bad fall or a spilled water bottle.

Keeping your work and professional ventures in a digital cloud is the smartest move. Some cloud systems are too pricey for a fresh startup, and they’re not scalable, meaning you’ll have to pay for all of the future space you’ll need at the start of your subscription. ThunderDrive Cloud Storage Plans offer a lifetime of affordable cloud storage at two different storage levels.

ThunderDrive’s secure, user-friendly cloud storage lets you save and access files at lightning speeds from your laptop or smartphone. Its retrieval rates are six times faster than cloud storage retrieval rates on Amazon’s cloud storage. The Personal plan offers 500 GB of storage, enough to fit hundreds of thousands of songs. The Pro plan has a hearty 2 TB to offer. That’s enough to hold 500 hours worth of movies!

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage Plans are easy to use and affordable, with top-notch encryption to boot. Get the Personal 500GB Plan for $29, or the Pro 2TB Plan for $59.

