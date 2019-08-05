Become an In-Demand Marketing Designer with This $29 Bootcamp

This five-part training will help you master the techniques of design for both print and web.

August 5, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Posters. Flyers. Logos. Brochures. Gift certificates. Instagram ads. These are just some of the designs you need to market a business. And if you want to stand out from competitors and catch the eye of your target audience, they'd better be impressive.

Good design converts, and if you want to be armed with visual techniques that drive sales, the Ultimate Graphic Design Bootcamp Certification Bundle comes packed with over 18 hours of training to help you master the techniques of graphic design. You can pick it up on sale for 96% off.

Across five comprehensive courses, this online course bundle will give you a clearer understanding of the foundations and principles of graphic design. You will get to grips with what makes a design stand out, which will then help you create at a higher level (and score the job or promotion you've been eyeing). You'll also learn how to navigate and create projects using the big three design apps — Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign — as well as get familiarized with the tested and proven design techniques needed to create pixel-perfect projects for print and web.

