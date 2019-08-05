My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

After Shootings, Cloudflare Pulls Plug on 8chan

'We draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design. 8chan has crossed that line,' says Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After Shootings, Cloudflare Pulls Plug on 8chan
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images via PC Mag
Executive Editor, PCMag
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

UPDATE 8/5: An 8chan admin today said the site is now using BitMitigate, which is the anti-DDoS used by The Daily Stormer, as the NYT's Kevin Roose notes. "8chan is coming back online across the world as dns is propagated. Please report any bugs or weirdness to me so I can fix it," the admin tweeted two hours ago.

Original Story:
In the wake of this weekend's mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, internet security firm Cloudflare will kick 8chan off its network tonight.

"8chan is among the more than 19 million internet properties that use Cloudflare's service," CEO Matthew Prince wrote in a blog post. "We just sent notice that we are terminating 8chan as a customer effective at midnight tonight Pacific Time."

Cloudflare offers websites internet security and protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, among other services. So without Cloudflare's services, 8chan is vulnerable to attack.

But the site has long been a go-to destination for the dregs of the internet. The El Paso shooter posted a document that outlined his alleged motivations to 8chan minutes before attacking a Walmart store on Saturday, killing 20 people and injuring another 26. The shooter who attacked a mosque in New Zealand and the man who opened fire in a Poway, California, synagogue also posted documents to 8chan prior to their rampages.

"8chan has repeatedly proven itself to be a cesspool of hate," Prince wrote tonight. But his decision is an about-face from what he told The Guardian earlier today, when he said Cloudflare had a "moral obligation" to keep 8chan online, in part because it helps law enforcement keep tabs on terrorist chatter.

Cloudflare has been "cooperating around monitoring potential hate sites on our network and notifying law enforcement when there was content that contained an indication of potential violence," Prince said tonight. That did not sit well with a nation reeling from ever more frequent mass shootings, however, and he announced a change of heart just shy of 10 p.m. ET.

"We reluctantly tolerate content that we find reprehensible, but we draw the line at platforms that have demonstrated they directly inspire tragic events and are lawless by design. 8chan has crossed that line. It will therefore no longer be allowed to use our services," he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

A Streaming Video Service Company Raises More Than $50 Million

5 Essential Cannabis Trends You Can't Afford to Miss

News and Trends

Lady Gaga Is Coming Out With a Beauty Line on Amazon. Here's What You Need to Know.