My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized

There's a hidden message in Chick-fil-A's logo.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why the 'A' in Chick-fil-A Is Capitalized
Image credit: Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
The A is capitalized for a reason.
Reporter
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

There's a hidden message in Chick-fil-A's logo.

When Truett Cathy was coming up with the name for his iconic chicken sandwich in the early 1960s, he decided to play on the phrase "chicken fillet."

"I began to reflect on the product, which was the best part of the chicken -- a boneless breast," Cathy writes in his book, Eat Mor Chikin: Inspire More People.

He continued: "It occurred to me that the best cut of beef is a fillet; why not call ours a chicken fillet? Or chick fillet? Or Chick-fil-A?"

The decision to capitalize the "A" was a conscious choice on Cathy's part, an attempt to represent "top quality."

Cathy registered the "Chick-fil-A" name in 1963.

While Chick-fil-A has evolved over the years, the capitalized "A" has remained consistent. The chicken chain grew sales by 16.7% in 2018, reaching about $10.5 billion and becoming the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Using the 7 Pillars of Authority Marketing to Conquer the Affluent Market

Marketing

3 Ways You Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Grow Your Business Right Now

Marketing

Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food Today -- Here's How to Get It