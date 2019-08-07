My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pitching Investors

Create the Perfect Pitch Deck Without Hiring a Designer

Create pitch decks that wow for less than $30.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Create the Perfect Pitch Deck Without Hiring a Designer
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Everyone knows first impressions matter, but you might not realize how much that first handshake impacts your future progress with investors and clients. The human brain gives a lot of weight to that first meeting — meaning a pitch deck can be the foundation of a relationship.

A smooth presentation with a slick pitch deck shows potential partners that you’ve got what it takes to succeed. But you don’t have to be a design expert to knock it out of the park — Slides Pro is a great tool for creating masterful presentations in no time.

Slide Pro’s editor is designed specifically for startups in need of persuasive decks to help raise capital. You’ll have access to a massive collection of layouts, and will then be offered the option of choosing a preset or creating your own design combinations. But what makes Slide Pro extra valuable is its ability to track who is viewing your deck and their actions during each visit. You’ll see who’s interested in what, and iterate accordingly.

A one-year subscription to Slides Pro Plus usually costs $108, but you can snag it now for just $29 (73 percent off). Committing to a lifetime subscription typically costs $540, but it’s on sale now for $49 (90 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pitching Investors

Swiping Right on a New Investor? Do This First.

Pitching Investors

How to Introduce Investors to Your Team the Right Way

Pitching Investors

How to Write an Elevator Pitch That'll Score You New Business