How to Attract and Retain Top Gen Z Talent

Ease into the future alongside your young recruits.

August 21, 2019 4 min read

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about Millennials, but what about Generation Z? Gen Zers were born between 1995 and 2010, which means they’re either fairly new to the workforce (the oldest of the group being 24) or will be entering it in the near future. According to a joint study by management-consultants McKinsey and consumer-trend researchers Box 1824, Generation Z are digital natives, identity nomads, realistic, radically inclusive and want more dialogue and less confrontation. To prepare your company for this newest wave of workers, you’ve got to adapt, and here's how to best attract and retain top Gen Z talent.

1. Keep job posts short and engaging.

Because Generation Z is bombarded with information online at all times, you need to make sure your job postings catch their attention and keeps it, so keep them short, engaging and mobile-friendly. Consider adding video that informs potential candidates about life at your company via testimonials from current employees or maybe even a quick office tour. Video job ads are an effective way to grab the attention of a generation accustomed to consuming content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram et al.

2. Provide growth opportunities.

Many companies try to attract Gen Z candidates by offering perks like unlimited coffee, free lunch daily and a dog-friendly office. While cool perks may make you stand out, what will really attract and retain Gen Z candidates is growth opportunities. In fact, according to LinkedIn, Gen Zers are chiefly motivated by financial incentives and career advancements, and nearly 60 percent are interested in learning professional skills in order to make more money, so be sure to provide means for enchancement. For instance, at Entelo, a recruitment-software company, every employee is awarded $1,000 each year to spend on continuing education and professional development.

3. Embrace technology.

Gen Zers grew up with smartphones in their hands; they’re used to turning to tech solutions to complete tasks and solve problems, be it ordering groceries or creating a budget. Embracing technology will not only help to attract and retain Gen Z talent, but it will also help you keep up with the competition. Consider implementing project-management software, voice-enabled devices and AI-powered tools. Even a simple messaging platform like Slack can streamline communication between employees and teams. You can also check out tools that make remote working possible, given that according to a recent survey by HR researchers Inavero and freelancer site Upwork, 73 percent of all teams are expected to have remote workers by 2028.

Because Gen Z is so tech savvy, they can even recommend technology that will help improve your business, so take their advice to heart when they come to you with automation ideas.

4. Foster their independence and entrepreneurial spirit.

As mentioned, Gen Zers are great at identifying problems and solving them on their own by searching the web for tutorials. They value their independence, so make sure to keep that in mind when working with them. For instance, instead of placing them in a group work project, consider allowing them to work independently.

You need to foster the entrepreneurial spirit of Gen Z employees as well. According to research by finance- and accounting-staffing company Accounting Principals, Gen Zers are 55 percent more likely to want to start a business than Millenials. Because of their interest in entrepreneurship, these employees are likely to soak up as much knowledge as they can. And that yearning for knowledge and creation can result in big benefits for your business. For instance, PlayStation was an idea that came from an employee at Sony. The same goes for Post-it Notes, born from inside 3M. Giving Gen Z employees the chance to play with new ideas will allow them to spread their wings and create a culture of innovation within your business rather than leaving to do it somewhere else.