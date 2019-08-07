My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

esports

Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team

The esports team will have a dedicated streaming room in Los Angeles.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team
Image credit: Bumble via engadget
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Women make up roughly 35 percent of Fortnite's players, but none of them were represented at this year's World Cup. Bumble, the women-first dating app, has teamed up with esports organization Gen. G in order to change that. The two companies have formed "Team Bumble," a group of professional Fortnite players and the world's first all-women esports team. The lineup includes Kristen "KittyPlays" Valnicek, Madison "maddiesuun" Mann, Tina "TINARAES" Perez, Carlee "Carlee" Gress and Hannah "Hannah" Reyes. Bumble told Engadget that recruitment for the team is finished, but future players will be brought on as needed.

"Bumble is in the unique position of providing value to an entire generation of gamers, encouraging them to strive for their goals and facilitating ways to connect them IRL. The future is bright and I can't wait to see the impact we make together!," said Valnicek in a statement. The 28-year old Canadian is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, and last year was made head of Gen. G's new gaming initiatives.

As a part of the partnership, Bumble will provide a dedicated streaming room at the Gen. G training facility in Los Angeles. The dating app company will also work with Gen. G to create new platforms to drive female empowerment in the gaming community. Bumble already has a "gaming" badge on its feature for platonic friends, Bumble BFF, which will allow women to filter matches for other gamers. It will also co-host events and live-streaming opportunities with #TeamKitty, the female gaming network created by Valnicek.

Gen. G, which fields other mixed-gender esports leagues, has said it wants to even the playing field for professional female gamers. "We take seriously our opportunity and responsibility to support emerging segments of the esports community, especially by creating and strengthening platforms for women," said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G, in a statement. Fornite's appeal to women and other gamers that don't fit the typical demographic of young males has been crucial to its success. While there's no shortage of talented female players of the Epic game, there's a noticeable gap at the professional level. It's no doubt that the boy's club atmosphere of professional gaming, where women often face threats and harassment, has played a role. While the demonstrated interest of companies will help, it's up to the male-dominated gaming community at large to become more tolerant of their fellow players.

More From Women Entrepreneur

Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team
esports

Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team

The esports team will have a dedicated streaming room in Los Angeles.
Amrita Khalid | 3 min read
From Waitress to James Beard Award-Winning Chef: How Karen Akunowicz Sliced and Diced Her Way to Success
Project Grow

From Waitress to James Beard Award-Winning Chef: How Karen Akunowicz Sliced and Diced Her Way to Success

Chef and restauranteur Karen Akunowicz shares her recipe for resilience and pursuing your passion.
Max Maidenberg | 7 min read
7 Ways to Get From Burnout to Balance
Success

7 Ways to Get From Burnout to Balance

After a complete mental and physical breakdown, Nicole Lapin took these steps to come to her own rescue. Here she shares her methods for preventing extreme burnout.
Nicole Lapin | 7 min read
Valuable Lessons Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs Can Learn by Keeping up With the Kardashians
Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Valuable Lessons Aspiring Women Entrepreneurs Can Learn by Keeping up With the Kardashians

They have quickly proven that they are a force to be reckoned with and are as much about brains as they are about beauty.
Yvonne Kariba | 6 min read

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Latest on Entrepreneur

esports

The First Five 'Call of Duty' Esports Teams Include New York and Paris

esports

Bumble and Gen. G Form First Pro All-Women 'Fortnite' Team

3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Starbucks Unleashes a New Monstrosity!