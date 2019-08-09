My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The U.S. Army Has Developed an Algorithm That Tells You Exactly How Much Coffee You Should Drink to Stay Awake

The study was conducted with soldiers whose jobs require to stay alert even during the most grueling hours.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The U.S. Army Has Developed an Algorithm That Tells You Exactly How Much Coffee You Should Drink to Stay Awake
Image credit: Getty Images via BI
Coffee can help keep soldiers alert as they're often on little sleep.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

U.S. Army researchers have developed an online tool that suggests how much coffee you should really drink to stay awake. The algorithm is not only meant to help you become more aware of how much caffeine you're drinking but can also help reduce your coffee consumption.

For the study, which was published in the trade magazine "Sleep", participants underwent several sleep deprivation and shift work scenarios. Researchers observed how their lack of sleep affected alertness and performance and how much caffeine influenced this. In some cases, study participants had to stay awake for up to 60 hours and their regular sleeping time was severely shortened. The research team then developed the Open Access tool 2B-Alert Web 2.0 based on these results.

The research paper ultimately revealed that the algorithm-based tool can help reduce caffeine consumption by 40 percent and increase alertness by 40 percent. "Our 2B Alert Web tool allows a person [...] to optimize the beneficial effects of caffeine while minimizing consumption," says Jaques Reifman of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command, one of the authors of the study.

Most people are not usually exposed to such unnatural sleeping patterns and a bad night's sleep can always be cured with some rest the following day. But this particular study was aimed at a different target group: it was conducted with U.S. soldiers, whose job, more often than not, requires them to perform their best on little sleep. It also targets those who do shift work, such as nurses who also have to be alert and focused at all hours. It is in these scenarios that cup of coffee can go a long way.

The Open Access tool allows you to select individual factors to help calculate the exact right amount of coffee for you, including what time of day you need to be awake and alert for. But to really get the most from the tool, the researchers advise eating the right amount at the right time too.

"For example, if you take someone who's been awake all night but needs to be as alert as possible between 9:00 and 17:00 and needs to consume as little caffeine as possible -- when and how much caffeine should they consume?" asks Reifman. "This is the kind of question 2B-Alert is meant to answer."

As an Open Access tool, 2B-Alert is available to the public too -- you just need to register using your email address.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

Here's What This Lifestyle Blogger Considers the Biggest Benefit of Being Her Own Boss

Lifestyle

How the Founder of Poo-Pourri Thinks About Success and Achievement

Lifestyle

Reading One Book a Week Won't Make You Successful