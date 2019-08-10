Learn to Write Copy That Sells With This $11 Online Course

Learn how to write copy that sells and watch the money roll in.

Copywriting is the glue that holds every marketing plan together. Without a distinct voice and a clear message running through all of your platforms, you’ll wind up with a confusing campaign that doesn’t attract customers.

Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019 teaches you how to compose copy that grabs the reader and turns their visit to your site into cold, hard cash.

The art and science of copywriting come together in this must-take class. Instructor Evan Kimbrell has overseen the development and launch of more than 100 mobile apps, and he brings his know-how to this course. You’ll start by understanding copywriting basics, like speaking directly to your audience, studying your competition, and comprehending your product's place in the market.

Connecting with your audience on an emotional level is crucial, and Kimbrell goes over how to use persuasive tactics to turn that audience into profitable conversions. You’ll also learn how to write headlines that captivate and discover the secrets to writing amazing landing pages, emails, content marketing pieces and more.

