Here's Why This Bedding Company Expanded Into the Hyper-Competitive World of Online Mattresses (Podcast)

Boll & Branch's married co-founders, Scott and Missy Tannen, didn't pay attention to the naysayers.
Image credit: Boll & Branch
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

Every day, it seems a new direct-to-consumer mattress brand pops up. In fact, the number of online mattress-in-a-box companies is currently upwards of 150 and climbing. Most offer low prices -- following the cheap-to-produce blueprint made popular by O.G. market disruptor Casper -- but Boll & Branch goes the other direction. Their mattress is more expensive than most, but the company isn’t so much trying to compete in the current space, as they are trying to re-disrupt it altogether.

On this episode of How Success Happens, we talk with Boll & Branch’s married co-founders Scott and Missy Tannen. We discuss how their brand thrives in an extremely competitive market, not only due to their obsession with quality, but also by placing a real emphasis on product transparency. As it turns out, customers really do care where their mattresses come from.

