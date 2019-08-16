Learn a New Language in 30 Days With This App

The Babbel Language Learning program will have you speaking like a native in no time.

August 16, 2019 2 min read

Encountering a new business connection who speaks a different language can knock the wind out of your sails, but you can meet them on common ground if you learn the language first. Babbel Language Learning is a top-reviewed app that will help you become semi-fluent in just 30 days.

More than 100 expert linguists came together to create Babbel. You’ll choose from the app’s 14 languages, then practice for 10-15 minute daily sessions that you can easily fit into your schedule. The lessons cover practical topics, like travel, family, business, and food — there’s not an irrelevant flashcard in sight.

Speech recognition technology and personalized review sessions will keep your pronunciation on point and your progress on track. Your progress will synchronize across your devices, and you can even practice without WiFi thanks to Babbel’s offline mode.

Learning a new language is tough, but Babbel has your back. The reviews speak for themselves. Nearly 40,000 reviewers gave Babbel a 4.5-star rating in the Google Play Store and 4.6 stars from 43,000 reviewers in Apple’s App Store clinched the app’s title as the best bet for language learners.

Babbel’s Language Learning app comes with three subscription options. You can pick the one-year option for just $69, go on a two-year language voyage for only $99 or get serious with a lifetime subscription for $149.