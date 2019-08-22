My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Personal Health

A DNA Testing Kit That Tackles Your Health From The Inside Out

DNA-based probiotics might help you feel better and think quicker on your feet.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A DNA Testing Kit That Tackles Your Health From The Inside Out
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you’re working your tail off to get your new company up and running, it’s easy to let your health fall by the wayside. You’re probably not eating steamed fish and vegetables during those late dinners in front of your computer, and you’re more likely to catch a cold if stress is annihilating your immune system.

Believe it or not, your weight, immune response, mood and more are all affected by your gut. The right balance of good bacteria keeps things moving and helps your energy level. You can kickstart your gut health with a custom supplement from Thryve Gut DNA Testing & Personalized Probiotics.

Thryve’s mission is to realign your mind and body through a probiotic that’s tailored to your DNA. The microbiomes in your gut are like a song: you need the right variety at the right notes for everything to come together. If you use Thryve’s two-minute home testing kit and send it off to their lab, they’ll look at your unique microbiomes and create a probiotic that’s tailored to your needs. You’ll also receive a healthy eating plan as another tool in the fight for gut health.

These personalized probiotics might help your digestion, energy, mood, and immune health. Usually, it costs $199 to take advantage of Thryve’s custom probiotics, but right now the kit’s on sale for just $89 (55 percent off).

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Health

6 Ways Exhausted Entrepreneurs Can Combat Fatigue

Personal Health

10 Delicious Foods to Feed Both Body and Mind

Personal Health

How Wearable Tech, Neuroscience and Nutrition Can Unlock Peak Performance