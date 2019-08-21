My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Tesla Slides After Walmart Sues the Company, Claiming Its Solar Panels Caught Fire

On Tuesday, Walmart sued Tesla's solar-energy unit alleging that gross negligence by employees in installing solar panels lead to fires in seven stores.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Slides After Walmart Sues the Company, Claiming Its Solar Panels Caught Fire
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Walmart is going after Tesla, and it's putting downward pressure on the stock. 

Shares of Tesla fell as much as 2% in early trading Wednesday. On Tuesday, Walmart sued the company's solar-energy unit in New York state, claiming that its solar panels caught fire at seven stores.

The lawsuit alleges that the fires were caused by the solar panels that Tesla's solar-energy group had installed on the roofs of some Walmart stores. Walmart alleges that the fires were a result of "widespread negligence" by Tesla and the employees who installed the systems. 

Related: Tesla Snapshot on the Entrepreneur Index™

"As of November 2018, no fewer than seven Walmart stores had experienced fires due to Tesla's solar system," the company said in its lawsuit, filed in New York state court.

The Walmart lawsuit is not the first that has been brought against Tesla's solar-energy group. In 2018, the company was sued by three former employees that alleged that employees of the group falsified sales accounts to inflate their bonuses and the value of the company, as well as discrimination, harassment, and inadequate pay. 

That lawsuit is now in private arbitration. An investigation by Tesla found the allegations to be untrue, a Tesla representative told Business Insider's Graham Rapier

Related: Tesla promises 'one million robo-taxis' in 2020

Tesla's solar-energy unit was acquired by the company in 2016. The unit, SolarCity, had previously made deals with Walmart for solar projects as early as 2010. Walmart had more than 200 solar projects by 2014, according to company press releases, and has as many as 240 today, according to the lawsuit. 

Tesla's stock has been battered lately. Shares fell more than 15% at the end of July following disappointing second-quarter earnings from the company that made analysts question Tesla's path to profitability. The stock drop wiped more than $7 billion of market value from the company.

Related: Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future

Tesla is also trying to build up its solar-energy unit after its disastrous second-quarter earnings release. In the second quarter, the company reported the lowest number of quarterly installations for the unit. On Monday, Tesla said it would offer its solar-panels for rent for as little as $50 per month in some US states, and has plans to offer a similar product in Europe soon. 

Tesla was down 32% year-to-date through Tuesday.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Federal-Licensed Researcher Sues Government Over "Sub-Par" Research Cannabis

News and Trends

Now Is the Time to Future-Proof Your Data Privacy

News and Trends

'People Enablement' Is the Human-Resources Trend You Can't Ignore