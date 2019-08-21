My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Jeff Bezos Partied With Katy Perry and Lil Nas X at a Concert for Thousands of Amazon Employees

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos partied backstage with Katy Perry and rapper Lil Nas X during a concert for Amazon employees on Tuesday in Seattle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jeff Bezos Partied With Katy Perry and Lil Nas X at a Concert for Thousands of Amazon Employees
Image credit: Instagram.com/katyperry
Editorial Intern
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos spent his Tuesday evening partying with Katy Perry and Lil Nas X.

Bezos, the world's richest man, appeared in photographs alongside the two celebrities who performed at Amazon's post-Prime Day 2019 celebratory concert, which was put on for the company's 45,000 or so employees in Seattle.

One photograph shared on Perry's Instagram showed the trio arm in arm, captioned with: "I'm having the PRIME of my life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m having the PRIME of my life @lilnasx @jeffbezos #Nugget @amazon

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

During the concert at the CenturyLink Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, Perry performed "Never Really Over" live for the first time. "I've never sang this next song in public before," she said.

Related: 9 Mind-Blowing Facts That Show Just How Wealthy Jeff Bezos Really Is

Bezos then slipped into a graffiti jacket that Lil Nas X wore to perform at the concert as he posed for more photos, which he and Lil Nas X shared on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

... and I had some fun with @LilNasX and @KatyPerry backstage.

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos) on

It's not the first time that Bezos has mixed with celebrities in this month after he was pictured with model Karlie Kloss and others on a superyacht owned by billionaire David Geffen.

During the concert, Bezos took to the stage to introduce Perry. He used this moment to congratulate employees for their hard work and comment on how quickly the company has grown in the past 20 years.

"I remember it was just a little over 20 years ago, I was driving all the packages to the post office myself. That wasn't that long ago. And when I look out at this crowd, I am in awe of what you guys do — in awe of what you guys do," he said.

Related: Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon

"Not just on Prime Day, but every day. The curiosity, the passion, the hard work, everything that I see when I get to work with you guys, it's just amazing to me and it's awe-inspiring. So thank you very much."

Bezos' comments are particularly pertinent as the company has come under intense scrutiny over its treatment of its workers in recent years, specifically those in its warehouses who are crucial to making Prime Day happen.

Related: Jeff Bezos Shares His Best Advice for Anyone Starting a Business

In 2016, a journalist went undercover as a worker in one warehouse in the UK and described how workers were peeing into bottles because they feared that bathroom breaks would cause them to miss their targets. Several warehouse employees later confirmed this intense working environment to Business Insider, adding that the constant surveillance andsecurity cameras dotted around the warehouse made employees feel like "robots."

In recent years, some employees have used Prime Day as a time to protest against the company. This year, hundreds of people took to social media to call for a boycott of Amazon during the busy sales period. They urged consumers not to shop Prime Day deals and to show solidarity with the thousands of workers who planned to protest for better pay and improved working conditions.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Tesla Slides After Walmart Sues the Company, Claiming Its Solar Panels Caught Fire

Federal-Licensed Researcher Sues Government Over "Sub-Par" Research Cannabis

News and Trends

Nike Is Entering Into a Subscription Model Business