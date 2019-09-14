Press Coverage

Learn How to Get Positive Press That Will Help Your Business

Discover how to think like a journalist from Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer.
They say any press is good press, right? Well, that may not be an exact science but getting positive press can be a huge boon for your business, especially when you're just starting out. Everyone wants positive press, but how do you get it? In How to Get Media Coverage, you'll learn how to make your company stand out from someone who knows a little something about the media industry: Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer.

In this course, Jason Feifer will show you how to think like a journalist so you'll know how to present your business in a way that makes the media want to cover you. Feifer will dig into his career (and inbox) to provide a blueprint to what journalists are looking for and show you how to develop a press strategy that works. You may think what your company is doing is revolutionary and cool but simply emailing a reporter and saying your company is revolutionary and cool might not cut it. Feifer will show you how to write better pitch emails that frame your story in a way that's compelling to both the reporter and his or her audience. From there, he'll help you strategize the media attention that will be the most valuable for you and your company.

