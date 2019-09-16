Entrepreneur Insider Live Event: How to Make More Money With Content Marketing

Leverage expert strategies to improve your social media strategy and engagement, plus network with editors from Entrepreneur magazine.

September 16, 2019 4 min read

There is a fundamental -- and critical -- disconnect between the way brands try to engage their audience and the way their audience wants to be engaged.

As per a recent Business Wire report:⁣

Consumers are 2.4x more likely to say user-generated content (UGC) is more authentic than branded content.⁣

⁣Marketers are 2.1x more likely to say branded content is more authentic than UGC⁣.

See the problem? If we want to make a more genuine connection, marketers need to do a better job of listening to their audience.

To address this issue, Terry Rice, Entrepreneur's Digital Marketing Expert-in-Residence, created a solution to connecting with a modern online audience. In the wake of Cambridge Analytica and other trust-related issues, consumers have grown weary of the content they're exposed to online.

If you're leveraging the same tactics from 2018 that you did in 2019, you're in trouble. And things aren't looking any better for 2020 either.

So what can we do? During this workshop, we'll address the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you. Leveraging best practices from design thinking, and insights gained from numerous interviews with top-performing brands, you'll walk away with a launch plan that will revolutionize your online marketing activities. You'll also discover best practices for audience research, which can be leveraged for marketing as well as product innovation.

This is a limited engagement event open to 20 attendees.

Date: Friday, October 11th

Location: Club 75 at Convene, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY

Time: Workshop: 2:00 - 5:00pm, Networking: 5:00 - 6:00pm

Cost: $349

Entrepreneurs

Consultants/freelancers

Small to mid-size businesses

Key Takeaways:

10 Content Marketing ideas, addressing the critical questions that must be answered in order for your audience to trust and engage with you

Develop an impactful and measurable approach for presenting and distributing this content to your target audience

Understand how to encourage and leverage user-generated content to reach a larger audience

Discover or develop your true Unique Differentiator, setting you apart from the competition or similar organizations

Learn how to conduct valuable audience research for little or no cost

Participate in hands-on exercises with feedback from Terry Rice

This event will be followed by a networking session featuring Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine and Dan Bova, editorial director. Refreshments will be provided.

Instructor Bio:

Terry Rice believes all businesses, no matter how large or small, should have access to the critical resources and information needed to grow. His professional experience includes client-facing roles at organizations including Facebook and Adobe. Today, he serves as a conduit to make these best practices available to a larger audience. As the Marketing Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur Media, he provides need to know information as both a VIP contributor and through workshops. Terry has also taught thousands of adult learners as an instructor at New York University and General Assembly.

What people are saying:

In an industry where so many people hide behind acronyms and fluff, Terry is the real deal. I'd recommend him to any business or individual looking for both big picture and tactic level Digital Marketing guidance. He avoids jargon, focuses on providing input you can use to achieve your business goals, and checks to make sure everything makes sense. His sense of humor and real-world examples make even the most technical processes understandable. - Therese Maher / Director, Large Enterprise Marketing, PayPal