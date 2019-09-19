10 Courses That Can Set You up for a Thriving Freelance Career, Now under $40

This bundle covers digital marketing, Amazon FBA, copywriting, and more ways to make it on your own.

September 19, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're reading Entrepreneur, chances are you one day hope to start your own business. Or, at the very least, become your own boss. With the gig economy growing faster than ever and the barriers for new businesses lower than ever, today's economic climate is ideal for aspiring solopreneurs. If you want to set your own career path, check out The Become A Solopreneur Expert Bundle, where you'll learn technical skills and advice on how to become successfully self-employed. Here's what you'll get:

Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Excel Charts & Graphs - Utilize Excel to make better business insights and communicate your success to others.

- Utilize Excel to make better business insights and communicate your success to others. Master of SEO - Learn SEO techniques to reach the top of Google SERP rankings.

- Learn SEO techniques to reach the top of Google SERP rankings. Freelance Bootcamp: The Comprehensive Guide - Discover tips for running your own freelance business.

- Discover tips for running your own freelance business. Start Freelancing & Become a Top Rated Fiverr Seller - Learn how to leverage Fiverr for success.

- Learn how to leverage Fiverr for success. The Modern Digital Marketing Master Course - Get a crash course in digital marketing, including how to sell your products on platforms like eBay, Etsy, and Amazon.

- Get a crash course in digital marketing, including how to sell your products on platforms like eBay, Etsy, and Amazon. Build a Profitable Amazon FBA Store Without Private Labeling - Earn a passive income by selling on Amazon FBA.

- Earn a passive income by selling on Amazon FBA. The Complete Digital Marketing Course - Learn Facebook Ads, Google AdWords, SEO, and much more.

- Learn Facebook Ads, Google AdWords, SEO, and much more. MailChimp 101: Learn Email Marketing - Build an email marketing strategy with MailChimp.

- Build an email marketing strategy with MailChimp. Modern Copywriting: Writing Copy That Sells in 2019 - Turn prospects into buyers when you learn proven copywriting techniques.

- Turn prospects into buyers when you learn proven copywriting techniques. How To Start Your Own Freelance Copywriting Business - Understand how to make a living anywhere as a freelance writer.

This comprehensive bundle will provide you with a wide variety of skills to help you become your own boss. Pick up The Become A Solopreneur Expert Bundle for just $39 today.