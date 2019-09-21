Design

Scopio Gives You Elite Design Assets for a Bargain Price

Create compelling presentations, decks, and more without breaking the bank on licensing fees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Scopio Gives You Elite Design Assets for a Bargain Price
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business, regardless of size or stage, should have strong design assets. When your company has access to stock photos, it's easier for sales teams to create compelling presentations, business development teams to design great pitch decks, marketing teams to put together beautiful campaigns, and so much more. However, licensing fees can cost a pretty penny, which is particularly tough for new businesses. Scopio offers a unique solution.

Scopio's enormous library of stock photos is updated every day with new photos from all over the world. Every one of their photos is commercial-ready and completely royalty-free, meaning you pay just once to sign up and you can access the entire library. Filled with authentic images from photographers and creators from more than 160 countries, Scopio gives you a broad scope of photo options to choose from, making it suitable for virtually any vertical. With a Scopio license, you can use photos everywhere including emails, web pages, social media pages, decks, apps, ads, and more.

Avoid the royalties and licensing fees without sacrificing design quality. You can get a lifetime subscription to Scopio for a 98 percent discount today when you buy for just $29.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Design

Hershey's Is Changing the Design of Its Iconic Chocolate Bars for the First Time Ever by Adding Emoji

Design

Why the Founders of This French Sneaker Brand Spent Two Years Researching Faux Leather

Design

Why Floyd Obsessed Over This Detail of Its Ikea-Inspired Bookshelf