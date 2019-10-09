'Uber Pet' Will Let Drivers Know Your Furry Friend Is Coming Too

Now, you can give your driver a heads up you will be bringing a pet along.

October 9, 2019 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Uber is testing a new ride option called Uber Pet, through which you can give drivers a heads up that you're bringing your pet along. Starting November 16th, riders in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Tampa Bay will see the option in the Uber app.

You'll pay a "small surcharge" to ride with your furry friend, though. You'll see the fee on your receipt and Uber'll add it to the upfront price if you choose that option.

It could help both riders and drivers avoid any unwanted surprises. It might give you peace of mind that a driver is happy to have a pet in their car and won't cancel as soon as they see your dog or cat (or another animal). Drivers can opt out of Uber Pet if they'd rather not ferry them around, but those who don't mind doing so will get a cut of that surcharge.

It's worth noting this doesn't bring about any changes to Uber's service animal policy. Riders with service animals won't be expected or required to select Uber Pet or pay the surcharge.