smart tv

3 Vizio Smart TVs That are Perfect for the Home or Office

Find a great deal on a new VIZIO TV.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Vizio Smart TVs That are Perfect for the Home or Office
Image credit: Vizio
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In the market for a new TV? Today's TVs have advanced to a level of technology unheard of even a decade ago, with a slew of incredible features and the kind of immersive viewing experience you'd typically only expect in a cinema. That means home entertainment centers can feel like a night out at the movies, only you get to be on your own couch with your favorite blanket. All you have to do is find the right TV for you and get a great deal. You can do both of those things right now.

VIZIO SmartCast™ E-series 60" Ultra HD Home Theater Display™

Sale Price: $599.99 (20% off)

This 60" Ultra HD TV features 8.3 million screen pixels, allowing for crystal clear 4K clarity. With Chromecast built-in, you can stream your favorite shows or sports directly from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop, while the TV also comes with popular apps like Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, YouTube, and Spotify. The VIZIO SmartCast™ App allows you to easily control content from a number of sources using a single remote while 10 Active LED Zones® dynamically adjust your screen's backlight to perfectly adapt to whatever content you're playing.

VIZIO D-Series 50" Ultra HD Full-Array LED Smart TV

Sale Price: $429.99 (14% off)

Another 4K Ultra HD TV with more than 8.3 million pixels, this 50" TV automatically upscales HD and Full HD content to 4K UHD resolution. The V8 Octa-Core Processor accelerates the TV's computing functions so you can browse across Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, and more with ease and without the lag. Plus, it's more energy-efficient than other LED TVs, so you'll save on your energy bill.

VIZIO E-Series™ 50" Class 4K HDR Smart TV

Sale Price: $429.99 (8% off)

A more budget-friendly option in the E-Series line, this SmartCast™ TV features most of the same features as the first featured TV but in a slightly more portable 50" package. You'll still get Chromecast built-in, access to many onboard apps, and dynamic backlight adjustment to accommodate any source of media.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Focusing on a Single Product May Be the Key to Dropshipping

Visualization

The Proven Science of Visualization for Success and Guided Exercise

Entrepreneur 360

How Private Podcasts Could Change the Way Companies Communicate With Employees