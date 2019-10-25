Book of the Week: 'Think Big, Act Bigger'

Learn the art of being relentless with hard-earned lessons from the C-Suite.

Marketing phenomenon Jeffrey Hayzlett imparts hard-earned lessons from his own business backstories as he shares 10 core lessons you need to tie visions to actions, get ahead of the competition and achieve your goals -- because you can.

You’ll learn how to:

Own your story and become a bigger, bolder version of you.

Lead by example and empower your team to focus on what matters, where things are going and what you want to build.

Focus on the right business that makes the most revenue.

Achieve the next big thing by being a little pigheaded and irrational.

Steamroll obstacles and use the competition to get ahead.

Keep your brand, business, products and people standing out from the rest.

