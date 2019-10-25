Innovation Now Presented by
Book of the Week: 'Think Big, Act Bigger'
Learn the art of being relentless with hard-earned lessons from the C-Suite.

Marketing phenomenon Jeffrey Hayzlett imparts hard-earned lessons from his own business backstories as he shares 10 core lessons you need to tie visions to actions, get ahead of the competition and achieve your goals -- because you can.
You’ll learn how to:
- Own your story and become a bigger, bolder version of you.
- Lead by example and empower your team to focus on what matters, where things are going and what you want to build.
- Focus on the right business that makes the most revenue.
- Achieve the next big thing by being a little pigheaded and irrational.
- Steamroll obstacles and use the competition to get ahead.
- Keep your brand, business, products and people standing out from the rest.
