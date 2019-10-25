Innovation Now Presented by

Book of the Week: 'Think Big, Act Bigger'

Learn the art of being relentless with hard-earned lessons from the C-Suite.
Book of the Week: 'Think Big, Act Bigger'
Marketing phenomenon Jeffrey Hayzlett imparts hard-earned lessons from his own business backstories as he shares 10 core lessons you need to tie visions to actions, get ahead of the competition and achieve your goals -- because you can.

You’ll learn how to:

  • Own your story and become a bigger, bolder version of you.
  • Lead by example and empower your team to focus on what matters, where things are going and what you want to build.
  • Focus on the right business that makes the most revenue.
  • Achieve the next big thing by being a little pigheaded and irrational.
  • Steamroll obstacles and use the competition to get ahead.
  • Keep your brand, business, products and people standing out from the rest.

