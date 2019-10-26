headphones

Block Out Workplace Distractions With These 'Sennheiser' Headphones

Save on a pair of wireless headphones from the audio giants.
Being in an active, high-energy workplace can be inspiring and exciting, but it can also be extremely annoying when you're trying to get down to business. You can't book a conference room every time you need to get something done and another trip to the coffee shop down the street isn't in the budget. An easy compromise? A great pair of headphones from the audio experts at Sennheiser.

The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones offer unparalleled flexibility with their wireless design while the closed-back, around-ear headset surrounds you in a comfortable aural escape. The headphones feature aptX compatibility to deliver true Hi-Fi sound without any lag, and the built-in Sennheiser drivers deliver perfectly balanced, profoundly detailed sound. They'll stay comfortable all day thanks to the ergonomically designed ear pads so you can check out whenever you need. You can even take calls, change tracks, and adjust the volume with the ear cup-mounted controls and an integrated microphone so you don't have to lose focus when a call comes in.

Stay focused and on task. The Sennheiser HD 4.40 BT Over-Ear Headphones are typically $99.95 but you can save $10 when you buy today for $89.95.

