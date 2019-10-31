Twitter Bans Political Ads as Facebook Doubles Down

'We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,' says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

October 31, 2019 5 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Twitter is taking the opposite approach to Facebook and ending all political advertising on its platform.

"We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday.

Dorsey made the announcement as the company's rival, Facebook, is embroiled in a controversy for permitting political candidates to run ads free of any fact-checking. Facebook has defended the policy as protecting free speech, but Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates claim the social network is paving the way for millions of internet users to be exposed to misinformation.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg's Former Mentor: 'The People at Facebook Live in Their Own Bubble'

Today, Twitter's CEO decided to weigh in on the controversy by announcing an end to all paid political ads on his own platform, which is also trying to combat online misinformation. One of Dorsey's main problems with political ads is how candidates can essentially pay to extend their message on the internet with no consideration for quality.

While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions. — jack (@jack) October 30, 2019

"A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," he said in a Wednesday tweet thread.

Thanks to software algorithms that track user behavior, the political ads on the internet can also be highly targeted, and bombard select users with unchecked information, Dorsey added.

Another reason why Twitter is dropping political ads is it already has it hands full trying to combat existing misinformation, spam and abuse. "Best to focus our efforts on the root problems, without the additional burden and complexity taking money brings," he said.

For instance, it‘s not credible for us to say: “We’re working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well...they can say whatever they want!” — jack (@jack) October 30, 2019

Twitter plans on sharing the final policy around no political ads on November 15. Only advertisements encouraging voter registration will be accepted. The company plans to start enforcing the policy on November 22.