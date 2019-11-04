Cooking

Eat Healthier and Save Time Cooking With This Air Fryer

Save 15 percent off this 8-in-1 air fryer.
Between juggling everything at work, tending to all your social obligations, hitting the gym, taking care of your kids, and all the rest of your mountain of responsibilities, it can be easy to overlook meal time. Of course, you want to be able to cook healthy, nutritious meals but you don't always have the time to devote to cooking. A poor craftsman blames their tools but a great chef thanks theirs. Case in point: the Chefman 6L Digital Multi-Functional Air Fryer.

This ingenious device comes with eight preset options so you can cook virtually anything in an accelerated timetable. Whether cooking, baking, rotisserie, dehydrating, or air frying, the Chefman has you covered. Whether you're entertaining for the game or preparing a meal for a family of four, this 6L air fryer will make the entire process completely seamless. There's no preheating needed, making cooking times faster, and the internal lighting makes it easy to see how your food is coming along. It comes with two airflow racks, rotisserie spit and forks, a rotating basket, a rotisserie retrieval tool, and a drip tray, giving you additional options and tools to work with.

Cook smarter. The Chefman 6L Digital Multi-Functional Air Fryer retails at $149.99 but you can save 15 percent off when you get it for $127 today.

