Relationships

3 Unusual Ways to Find a Co-founder

Plenty of would-be entrepreneurs crave a business partner but don't know where to look. These three relationships prove that being bold in your search can pay off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Unusual Ways to Find a Co-founder
Image credit: rudall30 | Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
Deputy Editor
4 min read

This story appears in the December 2019 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Image Credit: Courtesy of League

Meet-cute / The Classifieds

Mike Serbinis and Dan Leibu

CoFounders / League

In the late ’90s, Mike Serbinis (left) needed a developer to help him build cloud-storage startup DocSpace. So he placed a classified ad in the paper. “It was like: ‘Started awesome internet company! Developer wanted! Call Mike!’ ” says Serbinis. “There was no Monster or Indeed or anything like that. You either found people at a café or you went to meetups or you placed ads.” Dan Leibu (right) responded, and the pair scheduled a call. “I was totally unimpressed,” Serbinis admits. “I was like, Not the right guy.” Still, they agreed to an in-person follow-up, and face-to-face, startup sparks flew. “We immediately got into an argument, and Dan was not afraid to spar,” Serbinis says. “This was not the guy from the phone -- this was a smart, tough wolf in sheep’s clothing.” DocSpace eventually sold for $530 million, and now, two decades and two startups later, the founders are still together as they build and grow League,
a health-benefits platform.

Related: The Property Brothers Offer Free Advice On Building a Strong Business -- and a Strong Partnership

Image Credit: Courtesy of CryptoTrader

Meet-cute / Reddit

Mitchell Cookson, David Kemmerer, and Lucas Wyland

CoFounders / CryptoTrader.Tax

Two years ago, David Kemmerer (center) started dabbling in cryptocurrency trading. He loved it, mostly. “Each trade has to be reported for tax purposes, which, for a high-volume trader, is impossible to do by hand. And there was very little tax infrastructure available for crypto­currency reporting.” He turned to Reddit, where he found a community also struggling with this problem. “Someone commented, ‘I’m trying to build software to automate [the tax-reporting] process,’ ” Kemmerer recalls. He direct-­messaged the commenter to offer support. “My background is in digital marketing, so I told him how I’d market the product, and we decided to jump on a call.” That’s how he connected with the two people behind the software -- undergrad students Mitchell Cookson (left) and Lucas Wyland (right). They decided to become a trio, spent months developing and marketing an MVP, and then got a pivotal call: TurboTax wanted to partner. The cofounders formalized their operation, and expect to hire their 10th staffer by 2020.

 

Image Credit: Courtesy of Viridescent

Meet-cute / Instagram

Gabrielle Reyes and Laura Thornthwaite

CoFounders / Viridescent Kitchen

Related: How to Identify Your Perfect Co-Founder Match

Gabrielle Reyes (left) and Laura Thornthwaite (right) met in April 2019. Three months later, they opened Viridescent Kitchen, a plant-based restaurant, event space, and commercial kitchen in Plano, Texas. That speed is befitting the fast-paced world where they met: social media. Thornthwaite, a yoga instructor and cofounder of nut-butter brand the Simple Sprout, saw a clip of caterer Reyes’ vegan cooking show on her Instagram channel. She dove deeper into Reyes’ content and decided she’d be a perfect partner. “She reached out and said, ‘I’m opening this vegan space; I don’t know what I’m doing, but if you want to be a part of it, let’s do it,’ ” says Reyes, who didn’t think that was odd at all. “There’s blind trust in the vegan community,” she says. “We know we’re not doing this for ourselves.” The two proved a perfect match, bringing complementary skill sets to the business … or as Reyes says, “I run all the social media, photography, and marketing, and Laura runs all the adult stuff.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Relationships

How to Build and Leverage Relationships With Successful People

Relationships

The Relationship Between Integrity and Profitability

Relationships

The Secrets of Building Relationships, From People Who Make it Their Business to Find You One