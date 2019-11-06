Make Shooting Product Photos and Videos Easy with This 3-Axis Gimbal

Capture dynamic, exciting footage wherever you go.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Don't look now, but vacation time is just around the corner. Whether you're planning a big ski trip this winter, doing a destination Christmas, or traveling to warmer climes for winter break, you will probably want to document your adventures. Regardless of what you use to take photos and videos, you can improve the quality with the Hohem iSteady Multi: 3-Axis Universal Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer.

This handy 3-in-1 gimbal is built for digital compact cameras, action cameras, and smartphones (if you don't want to splurge on a camera), making it easy to shoot photos and videos in different ranges and angles. The gimbal has six working modes, including cinematic Inception Mode and first-person point of view All Follow Mode, all of which are easily controlled using the Hohem Gimbal App. The gimbal is fully optimized for sports recording, too, with transition effects built seamlessly into the app so you can put together the best footage without any video production knowledge. It also runs for eight hours on a single charge, making it a great companion when you're out for the day on vacation.

Don't let life pass you by. Get the Hohem iSteady Multi: 3-Axis Universal Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer today for $169.