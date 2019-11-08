This Remarkable Kit Brings 3D Printing into Your Home

Build your own solutions to household problems with this bundle.

November 8, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

3D printing is changing the way businesses solve a myriad of problems. From architecture firms producing 3D models of projects to healthcare companies 3D printing prosthetics, the uses for this emerging new technology are becoming increasingly important in the 21st century. However, as 3D printing has proliferated, it has also become more accessible to the general public. Case in point: the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer.

This 3D printer fits comfortably in your home and allows you to create high-quality printings at an extremely affordable price. It prints at 100µm XY resolution and up to 20µm Z layer thickness, giving finished products an extremely high resolution, and even supports offline printing when you insert a pre-loaded SD card. The SparkMaker uses affordable UV LCD resins that are suitable for many different projects and are easy to re-up. This starter bundle comes with grey, white, and fresh hard resins to get you started immediately.

Discover the magic of 3D printing, from tools to solve household problems to pieces of decor. The SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle retails for $396 but you can get it today for 24% off at just $299.